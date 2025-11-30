News
Delta Plane Slides Off Runway at Des Moines Airport
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Delta Air Lines plane slid off the runway at Des Moines International Airport on Saturday night, but all 58 passengers and crew members on board were unharmed, according to airport officials.
The incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. as Delta Connection flight 5087 was arriving from Detroit, Michigan, during a winter storm. The CRJ-900 aircraft left the paved surface of the taxiway due to icy conditions upon landing. Passengers were safely bused back to the terminal.
As of 10:30 p.m., the airport authorities were waiting for clearance from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) to move the stranded aircraft. Sarah Hoodjer, the airport’s communications manager, confirmed that the plane will remain on the pavement until released by the NTSB.
The winter storm brought nearly 10 inches of snow to the area, leading to several canceled or delayed flights. Two flights bound for Des Moines were rerouted, with one landing in Kansas City and another in Omaha.
Delta Air Lines released a statement emphasizing the importance of safety and apologizing to customers for the disruption. No timeline has been provided for the reopening of the airport.
This is a developing story. Updates will follow as more information emerges.
