DeMar DeRozan Leads Kings to Overtime Win Over Rockets

SACRAMENTO, California – Sacramento Kings guard DeMar DeRozan spoke to reporters on Sunday after the team’s thrilling 125-124 overtime victory against the Houston Rockets. The win broke a five-game losing streak and came as a much-needed boost for the struggling Kings.

During the postgame press conference, DeRozan emphasized how crucial the win was for the team’s morale. “We needed it bad,” he said. “The last couple of games have been tough and frustrating, but coming in, home floor, back-to-back against a very good Western Conference team, it was big. We needed that.”

The game-winning moment came when Kings guard Dennis Schroder hit a three-pointer in the final seconds of overtime. DeRozan contributed significantly with 27 points, nine assists, and four rebounds, showcasing his versatility on the court.

The Kings have had a rough season, sitting at 7-22, but DeRozan pointed out that the team is confident in their ability to finish close games. “When it gets down there, late game when it’s close, we’ve got the utmost confidence that we can pull out a victory,” he said. Despite their struggles, the Kings show signs that they can improve their late-game execution.

In recent weeks, trade rumors have circulated around several Kings players, including DeRozan, who is seen as a key asset. The front office is evaluating potential moves as they aim to rebuild a competitive roster amidst ongoing challenges.

As the Kings prepare for their next matchup, they hope to carry the momentum from this hard-fought victory and continue growing as a team. DeRozan’s leadership is critical as they navigate a season filled with ups and downs.