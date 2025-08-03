DeMarcus Cousins Reveals Nikola Jokic’s Retirement Thoughts

Milwaukee, WI — DeMarcus Cousins, former center for the Milwaukee Bucks, recently shared insights about his time with Nikola Jokic while they played for the Denver Nuggets. In a podcast appearance, Cousins recounted a surprising conversation with Jokic in which the star expressed thoughts of retirement rather than signing a lucrative contract.

During their time as teammates, Cousins and Jokic often shared their locker space. Cousins remembered feeling shocked when Jokic suggested he might retire before signing a supermax deal worth approximately $270 million. “When I was with Denver, our lockers were next to each other. I don’t remember who had just signed an extension, but I was like, ‘Yours is going to be crazy!’” Cousins said. “He was like, ‘You know, Cuz, I honestly think I might retire before this contract.’”

Cousins couldn’t believe what he heard. “I said, ‘Man, you out your motherf***ing mind. Sign the contract and just get fat at worst. Don’t pass up on the $300 million. You can’t do that,’” he continued. This candid moment highlights Jokic’s unique perspective on basketball, contrasting with many players who chase every dollar and accolade.

Jokic, who has won three MVP awards and a championship, is known for being less obsessed with basketball compared to his peers. Cousins mentioned that Jokic often appears indifferent towards the game, stating, “If you ever get a chance to just hold a conversation with him, he really doesn’t give a f**k about this s**t. This is like his second or third favorite thing to do.”

Despite these comments, Cousins acknowledged Jokic’s talent, considering him one of the best players to have ever played the game. While Cousins had a brief spell with the Bucks, averaging 9.1 points and 5.8 rebounds in 17 games, he reflects on how injuries affected his career trajectory. With Jokic seemingly having little interest in basketball outside of his undeniable talent, Cousins hopes the Serbian superstar remains in the league for years to come.

Jokic’s prowess on the court along with his unique approach to life continues to intrigue both fans and players alike.