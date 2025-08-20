Demarcus Robinson Suspended for Three Games by NFL

San Francisco, California – The NFL has suspended San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Demarcus Robinson for three games for violating the league’s substance abuse policy, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed on KNBR radio Wednesday.

The suspension follows Robinson’s no contest plea to a misdemeanor DUI charge from an incident last November. Shanahan indicated that Robinson could choose to appeal the ruling but that the organization is preparing for his absence at the start of the season.

Robinson, 30, was arrested on November 25, 2024, after a game against the Philadelphia Eagles while playing for the Los Angeles Rams. Law enforcement reported that Robinson’s vehicle was clocked at over 100 mph and showed signs of alcohol impairment. He was eventually released to a responsible party, and the Rams chose not to suspend him at that time.

In addition to Robinson’s suspension, the 49ers are likely to be without Brandon Aiyuk, who is recovering from a torn ACL suffered in 2024. Jauan Jennings is also missing training camp due to a calf injury, and rookie Jordan Watkins is uncertain for Week 1 because of a high ankle sprain.

General manager John Lynch expressed awareness of Robinson’s potential suspension at the NFL owners’ meetings in the spring. He said, “There’s an opportunity that he may miss some time.” Robinson signed a two-year deal with the 49ers in March after spending the previous two seasons in Los Angeles.

Robinson previously played with the Baltimore Ravens and the Kansas City Chiefs, who drafted him in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He will miss the 49ers’ first three games against the Seattle Seahawks, New Orleans Saints, and Arizona Cardinals, marking a significant blow to the team as they aim to improve this season.