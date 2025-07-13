East Rutherford, New Jersey – Ousmane Dembélé is experiencing a remarkable transformation this season, propelling Paris Saint-Germain toward potential glory in the Club World Cup. PSG coach Luis Enrique praised Dembélé as the best player of the season after the team’s semifinal victory, highlighting his extraordinary pressing ability.

During the semifinal match against Real Madrid, Dembélé’s quick reactions were pivotal. Within the first nine minutes, PSG scored two goals, capitalizing on mistakes by Madrid defenders Raúl Asencio and Antonio Rüdiger. Thibaut Courtois, Madrid’s goalkeeper, remarked on Dembélé’s speed, stating, “I get half a second to think.”

Former soccer star Jürgen Klinsmann described PSG’s high press against Madrid as “scary,” emphasizing their relentless approach. With Dembélé leading the charge, PSG’s aggressive tactics secure their dominance on the field. “I would give the Ballon d’Or to Mr. Ousmane Dembélé for how he pressed. That is leading a team,” Enrique said.

Dembélé’s career has evolved significantly. Known for his explosive speed and two-footed skill, he has now embraced a more disciplined and focused playing style. His previous struggles with timing often frustrated coaches, but his renewed commitment has yielded results. This season, he has already surpassed his prior goal tally, contributing crucial goals against top teams like Real Madrid and Manchester City.

His coach’s faith in him has been vital. Despite concerns regarding Dembélé’s work ethic, Luis Enrique remained confident, stating, “Ousmane has always been a phenomenon. The thing is, you have to go deeper to get the best version of Ousmane.” This connection between the player and coach has fostered Dembélé’s growth as a key team leader.

As the final approaches, Dembélé’s relentless pressing could be a defining factor. His adaptation to a central role has reinvigorated his gameplay, helping PSG secure victories against formidable opponents. Dembélé’s impact goes beyond mere statistics; he creates opportunities and influences the overall team performance.

“What Dembélé brings is not just goals but the energy that inspires the rest of the team,” Enrique added. With Dembélé in form, PSG is aiming for major titles, a culmination of hard work and collective effort, as they continue their chase for football’s highest honors.