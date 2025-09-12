Demi Lovato Dances Through Heartbreak in New Single ‘Here All Night’

LOS ANGELES, CA — Demi Lovato has shared a preview of their latest dance-pop single, “Here All Night,” signifying a return to mainstream pop music after the release of their previous single “Fast” in August. The teaser, published on September 4 via TikTok, showcases Lovato performing the unreleased track over a vibrant electronic beat.

In the teaser, Lovato wakes up in a disheveled room but features flawless makeup, singing about heartbreak and nightlife. The catchy chorus encapsulates emotional resilience with lyrics like, “Sweating on the dance floor under the lights to get over you, I’ll be here all night.” The video highlights Lovato’s energetic performance while dressed in eye-catching fishnet tights and a spangled black outfit.

“Here All Night” marks Lovato’s comeback to their pop roots, following their recent stylistic explorations into rock and punk music. Their 2021 album, “Dancing With the Devil… the Art of Starting Over,” focused heavily on rock elements, and their following project, “Holy Fvck,” leaned more into punk.

Lovato, who uses both she/her and they/them pronouns, has been reconnecting with fans through memorable performances. Recently, the 33-year-old artist joined the Jonas Brothers on stage at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, performing hits from the beloved 2008 Disney Channel movie, “Camp Rock.” This reunion took place during the Jonas Brothers’ tour on August 10, marking the first time those songs were performed live in nearly a decade.

Lovato expressed gratitude for the opportunity to perform with the Jonas Brothers, stating it was a significant moment for her. “It was really nice to spend time with them,” she shared. Industry reports suggest that Lovato’s upcoming album will continue the dance-pop theme, indicating her clear return to a sound that launched her successful career.

The full release date for “Here All Night” and the upcoming album is yet to be announced. With this new single, Lovato aims to captivate fans with irresistible dance tracks once again.