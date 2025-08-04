Demi Lovato Drops New Single ‘Fast’ Ahead of Upcoming Album

LOS ANGELES, CA — Demi Lovato has returned to the music scene with her latest single, “Fast,” which dropped on Thursday night. This track is the first release from her upcoming ninth studio album.

Earlier this month, Lovato teased the single on social media, including a mid-July Instagram video where she lip-synced to part of the song. The lyrics promise an intimate night, as she sings, “’Cause baby honestly / I just wanna feel your hands all over me / Over and over / Right where they wanna be / Even if it’s only for tonight.”

The accompanying music video features Lovato performing amid burning cars, while delivering the catchy chorus: “I wanna go fast / I wanna go hard / I wanna go anywhere, anywhere you are.” This marks a shift back to pop for Lovato, who previously explored rock music in her last album, Holy Fvck.

Music producer Zhone, known for his work with artists like Kesha and Troye Sivan, is executive producing Lovato’s upcoming album. He shared his excitement about working with Lovato, stating, “It’s been so inspiring working with Demi… This album is about letting inhibitions go, and we had so much fun making this music! It really comes across throughout.”

“Fast” follows Lovato’s 2024 documentary, which highlighted the challenges faced by former child stars. The documentary featured interviews with notable figures including Drew Barrymore and JoJo Siwa.

Lovato’s return to music comes amid a season of personal growth, as noted by sources close to her. “Over the past few years, Demi has found love, joy, and newfound confidence, making the choice to approach life with much more lightness and fun,” a source revealed.

The fan response to “Fast” is positive, as many have eagerly anticipated Lovato’s new music after her recent break. The single is expected to herald a new musical era for the pop star.