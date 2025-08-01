Demi Lovato Releases New Single ‘Fast’ Ahead of Upcoming Album

LOS ANGELES, CA — Pop singer Demi Lovato has officially returned to the music scene with the release of her new single, “Fast,” on Friday, August 1, 2025. This track marks the first release from her highly anticipated electro-pop album, set to drop later this year.

The catchy chorus features Lovato singing, “I wanna go fast, I wanna go hard, I wanna go anywhere, anywhere you are.” The music video, directed by Daniel Sachon, shows Lovato striding through vibrant city streets while performing her new hit.

Last week, Rolling Stone revealed that Lovato has been working on a dance-pop record, executive-produced by Zhone. This project represents Lovato’s return to the genre following her previous rock albums, “Holy Fvck” and “Revamped.” Zhone praised her talent, saying, “It’s been so inspiring working with Demi and experiencing her journey of continued leveling up. She is such a master in the studio. This album is about letting inhibitions go, and we had so much fun making this music!”

Leading up to the release of “Fast,” Lovato has engaged with her fans, even holding a meet-up at The Big Chill, a frozen yogurt shop she criticized in the past. This time, she collaborated with the shop to share the new track with fans.

Lovato has been teasing snippets of her new single on social media, suggesting that this project will kick off a new chapter in her career. A source close to the singer stated, “Over the past few years, Demi has found love, joy, and newfound confidence, making the choice to approach life with much more lightness and fun. She took this sentiment into the studio, which can be felt in every track.”

With “Fast,” Lovato signals a notable shift in her music style. Fans are eager to hear the full track as it releases this Friday.