Demi Lovato Teased for Camp Rock Reunion at Jonas Brothers Tour

East Rutherford, New Jersey – The excitement for the Jonas Brothers‘ JONAS20: Greetings from Your Hometown Tour is coupled with rumors of a possible Camp Rock reunion. On August 10, the brothers kicked off their tour at MetLife Stadium, but fans are buzzing over the appearance of Demi Lovato during soundcheck.

Unverified reports on social media suggest that Lovato was spotted rehearsing with the Jonas Brothers, igniting speculation about her returning as Mitchie Torres in a rumored third sequel to Camp Rock. Early indications show that Disney might be developing this new project, set around 15 years after Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam, which was released in 2010.

Sparking conversations online, Lovato recently revisited her friendship with the Jonas Brothers by following them back on Instagram. Fans believe she has finalized an agreement with Disney for her role, which would mark the first collaboration with the band since their Disney Channel days.

The friendship between Lovato and the Jonas Brothers flourished during their careers on Disney Channel. Together, they appeared in Camp Rock, collaborated on songs, and toured together. This bond has endured ups and downs, including Lovato’s struggles and the brothers’ hiatus. However, their friendship notably faded after 2018 due to Lovato’s overdose and the brothers’ return to the music scene.

Despite the past distance, the JONAS20 tour revitalizes hope for fans wishing to see Shane Gray and Mitchie Torres perform together again. As rumors swirl and concerts continue, many are eager for the two stars to reunite both on stage and onscreen.