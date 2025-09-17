Entertainment
Demi Lovato Unveils Album Cover in Provocative Art Statement
Los Angeles, CA — Demi Lovato has made a bold statement with the cover art for her upcoming ninth studio album, It’s Not That Deep. The pop superstar unveiled the striking art on September 15, showcasing a powerful visual that blends both vulnerability and confidence.
The album cover features Lovato, who is almost completely nude, covered only by a pink dress placed inside a transparent dry-cleaning bag. She stands in the center of a busy scene while people around her focus on their own activities, such as taking selfies and playing chess, seemingly unaware of her exposed presence.
The dry-cleaning bag is stamped with the phrase “We [Love] Our Customers,” adding a layer of irony to the image. Lovato explained that the artwork represents a reclamation of her narrative and body. “This album really is for my fans. I’m covering myself with a dry cleaning bag, but I’m naked underneath,” she said.
Describing the cover as both a “spectacle” and a “reclamation of her body,” Lovato emphasizes the importance of being seen on her own terms. On Instagram, she expressed gratitude to her creative collaborators, describing the photoshoot as “the most beautifully chaotic scene.”
Lovato also shared her excitement about the new album. “This music is a reflection of where I am now… It’s time to celebrate and have some fun!!!” she wrote, marking the start of the It’s Not That Deep era.
The upcoming album, which follows her 2022 rock-driven record Holy Fvck, signals a return to high-energy dance-pop. Fans have already heard a preview of this new direction with the singles “Fast” and “Here All Night.” The latter features a dance-heavy video, showcasing Lovato’s return to choreography after several years.
