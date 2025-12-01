Demi Moore Discusses Aging and Career Success at 63

NEW YORK, NY — Demi Moore celebrated her 63rd birthday on Nov. 11, 2025, with a candid conversation about aging and her recent career accolades on ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.’ The actress, who won her first Golden Globe for her role in ‘The Substance,’ expressed her excitement for the year ahead.

‘Wow. That’s how I feel. Wow, what a great fun year,’ Moore said during the interview. She pointed out that anyone who thinks getting older means life is less is mistaken. ‘I just feel like this is an amazing time,’ she added.

In December 2024, Moore reflected on her journey with aging, stating that she spent too much time being hard on herself in her younger years. ‘I can look back and go at 20, at 30, I was finding things that weren’t good enough,’ she said. Now, she embraces a ‘joyous acceptance’ of the aging process.

Moore has also emphasized the importance of setting a positive example for her daughters — Rumer, 37, Scout, 34, and Tallulah, 31 — whom she shares with ex-husband Bruce Willis. ‘We are what the future is for women,’ she explained, aiming to ensure her daughters never feel there’s an endpoint to their potential.

This perspective of hers is particularly timely as she has experienced a career revival with leading roles in ‘Landman’ and the acclaimed film ‘The Substance,’ which explores the complexities of fame and self-worth.

In her Golden Globe acceptance speech, Moore reflected on derogatory comments from her past and how her role in ‘The Substance’ came during a low point in her career. ‘I’ll just leave you with one thing that I think this movie is imparting,’ she said. ‘Just know, you will never be enough, but you can know the value of your worth if you just put down the measuring stick.’

Her daughters celebrated her achievements on social media, with Rumer praising Moore’s journey and Tallulah declaring her pride as her mother continues to shine.