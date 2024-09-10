Entertainment
Demi Moore Discusses Eccentric Nighttime Routine with Dogs
In a recent interview with Jimmy Fallon, Hollywood actress Demi Moore opened up about her affectionate bond with her dogs and her unique nighttime routine.
Moore elaborated on how she sleeps with her pets, stating, “If anybody saw my nighttime routine if it was filmed, they would see how really eccentric I really am.” She described the measures she takes to ensure her smaller dogs can comfortably sleep under the covers.
The actress also confirmed the presence of two beds for her smaller dogs, explaining, “I have to prop pillows so the ones that are this size have the ability to get into the covers.” Her commitment to her pet care was met with amusement by Fallon, who noted her dedication.
During the conversation, Moore introduced her one-and-a-half-pound Chihuahua, Pilaf, who she affectionately referred to as a “magical creature.” She mentioned Pilaf’s recent feature on a magazine cover, emphasizing how special this little dog is to her.
Moore expressed her fondness for Pilaf, commenting on the dog’s charm despite her lost teeth, which contribute to her unique appearance. The playful dialogue between Moore and Fallon highlighted the joy she finds in caring for her pets and the eccentricities of her routine.
