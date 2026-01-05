Demi Moore Reflects on Career and Changes Amid Speculation

NEW YORK, NY — Demi Moore has been in the spotlight since her career resurgence in the 2024 film titled “Substance.” In addition to her role in this film, Moore is currently showcasing her talent in the latest season of Taylor Sheridan‘s series “The Untitled Project.” Notably, she has two films set to release this year: a science-fiction movie directed by Boots Riley and “Strange Arrivals,” which features Colman Domingo and tells the story of a couple who claim to have been abducted by aliens.

Moore recently participated in a discussion at The New Yorker Festival, where she explored her diverse career and the pressures of the entertainment industry. Speaking about her experiences, she emphasized the importance of self-acceptance as she enters her early 60s.

Alongside her professional endeavors, Moore’s appearances have sparked conversation surrounding her changing looks. Starting with her breakout role in the 1985 film “St. Elmo’s Fire,” she has maintained her status as a beauty icon. However, fans have speculated about potential plastic surgery after she appeared opening the 2021 Fendi runway show.

Dr. Osman Bashir Tahir commented on these changes, suggesting that Moore might have undergone at least two facelifts and had her buccal fat pads removed. His analysis gained traction online, as many expressed concern over her appearance, with some commenting on social media about her cheek fillers. Yet, there are reports that Moore is shifting toward a more natural look.

According to a source, Moore is becoming aware that she may have gone too far with cosmetic enhancements. In early 2025, the insider noted that her cheeks appeared more natural, hinting she might have had her fillers dissolved.

Despite the scrutiny, Moore has expressed a newfound acceptance of her body. In a recent interview, she said, “I’m certainly more comfortable in my own skin at this point than I have ever been, but that’s not to say that I’m always comfortable.” She reflected on the journey of motherhood, stating, “I have a greater appreciation for all that my body has been through that brought me to now.”

During the holiday season, Moore and her daughters Rumer, Tallulah, and Scout faced a different Christmas without Bruce Willis, who has been living with health challenges. Rumer shared joyful moments from their holiday online, but many followers noted Willis’ absence, showing their support and love for him.

Emma Heming, Willis’ wife, spoke publicly about their family’s adjustment to the new circumstances, emphasizing that they will still find joy in the holiday spirit despite changes. She mentioned, “There’s a misconception that if the holidays aren’t what they once were, they must be hollow. But meaning doesn’t require everything to stay the same.”

As Moore continues her journey in Hollywood and navigates personal life challenges, she remains a prominent figure in the entertainment world.