Entertainment
Demi Opens Up About Ketamine Therapy’s Impact on Marriage
Demi Engemann, a star from the series The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, recently shared a surprising aspect of her marriage to Bret Engemann during an episode of Nick Viall’s podcast. According to Demi, ketamine therapy has played a significant role in enhancing the intimacy and communication in their relationship.
In the episode aired on September 11, Demi, 30, explained that this therapy approach has proven invaluable in keeping their marriage exciting. She noted that many couples experience dull moments over time, suggesting that they might consider ketamine therapy as a tool for rejuvenation.
Demi specified that she and her husband do not consume ketamine recreationally; rather, they receive the treatment administered by a doctor via an IV. Ketamine is a substance frequently utilized for depression and pain management.
She elaborated on her experiences, describing the ketamine therapy as ‘microdosing’ and emphasizing its safety, even noting its use on children and small animals. Demi highlighted that the therapy allows individuals to lower their defenses and engage in deeper, more meaningful conversations.
Demi prefers to undergo the therapy when Bret, 46, is present but remains sober, allowing them to discuss their feelings and concerns openly. Fellow cast member Mayci Neeley, 29, also shares her experiences with the therapy, acknowledging its transformative effects.
On the show, Demi and Bret have faced their own set of challenges, notably regarding their desire to expand their family. Despite their ongoing fertility struggles, Demi reported they have been striving to conceive for four years, sharing their journey candidly with the audience.
Recent Posts
- Emily in Paris’ Season 4 Part 2 Debuts on Netflix
- Chappell Roan Dazzles 2024 MTV Video Music Awards with Enchanting Performance
- Green Day Announce Australian Leg of The Saviors Tour
- RUOK Day Highlights Mental Health Challenges Amid Rising Cost of Living
- Bajaj Housing Finance IPO Subscription Closes with Overwhelming Demand
- Indian Semiconductor Stocks Surge Following Government Investment Plans
- BTS’ RM Reflects on Pressures and Personal Aspirations Amid Military Service
- Indiana Fever Set for Clash with Las Vegas Aces at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- Pluto TV to Launch New FAST News Channels Globally
- Investigation Underway for Suspected Murder-Suicide in Midlothian
- Angelina Jolie’s Timeless Travel Style Inspires Fall Fashion
- Australia Triumphs Over England in T20I Opener
- Bajaj Housing Finance IPO Oversubscribed Across Investor Segments
- Bowden Francis’ No-Hit Attempt Falls Short as Blue Jays Lose to Mets
- Trump Media Shares Plummet Following Debate
- Production Begins on ‘Happy Gilmore’ Sequel Starring Adam Sandler
- Deshaun Watson Strongly Denies New Sexual Assault Allegation
- Lee Miller Exhibition Opens at The Image Centre
- Declan Rice Congratulates Harry Kane on Milestone Achievement
- Demi Opens Up About Ketamine Therapy’s Impact on Marriage