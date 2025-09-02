Sports
Demi Schuurs Advances to US Open Quarterfinals with Asia Muhammad
NEW YORK, NY — Dutch tennis player Demi Schuurs reached the quarterfinals of the US Open on Thursday. Partnering with American Asia Muhammad, Schuurs defeated the team of Anna Danilina from Kazakhstan and Aleksandra Krunic from Serbia in a tough three-set match, finishing with scores of 6-2, 4-6, 6-4.
The match showcased the resilience of Schuurs and Muhammad, who bounced back after losing the second set to clinch victory in the deciding third set. Schuurs expressed her excitement after the match, saying, “It feels amazing to be in the quarterfinals. We really fought hard out there.”
In the upcoming quarterfinals, Schuurs and Muhammad will face the winners of a matchup between the second-seeded Jasmine Paolini and Sara Errani from Italy, and the pairing of Fanny Stollar from Hungary and Wu Fang-Hsien from Taiwan. The quarterfinals are set to bring more thrilling matches as the tournament progresses.
