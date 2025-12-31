Demko Frustrated After Canucks Fall to Sharks in Home Game

Vancouver, Canada – The Vancouver Canucks faced a tough defeat against the San Jose Sharks on Saturday, December 28, 2025. The Sharks, hunting for a Wild Card spot in the NHL playoffs, claimed a 6-3 victory at Rogers Arena, marking their first win there since February 2019.

The game began poorly for Vancouver, as San Jose struck twice in the first ten minutes. Ryan Reaves opened the scoring just over six minutes in, netting his third goal of the season. The play occurred when the puck became loose behind Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko. As Demko attempted to grab it, Reaves poked it into the net.

Demko expressed his frustration post-game, questioning the coaching staff’s decision not to challenge the goal for potential goaltender interference. He claimed that he had control of the puck and asserted that such interference is often called back during similar situations. “I thought we should have challenged the first one. When I found it, I got my hand on top of it and swept it out, and then he pushed my entire arm in the net,” said Demko.

The Sharks quickly gained momentum and scored again less than two minutes later, extending their lead. Demko noted that had the challenge been made, it could have shifted the game’s momentum toward Vancouver. However, the chance was missed, and the situation left him and many fans disappointment as Vancouver’s record fell to 15-19-3, putting them last in the NHL standings.

Looking ahead, Demko will need to rebound quickly, as the Canucks are set to face off against the Seattle Kraken or Philadelphia Flyers next. The nature of the upcoming games could provide an opportunity for him to regain focus and lead his team effectively.