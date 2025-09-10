Democrat James Walkinshaw Wins Virginia Special Election

FAIRFAX, Va. — Democrat James Walkinshaw has won a special election to fill the U.S. House seat for Virginia‘s 11th Congressional District, a position previously held by the late Gerry Connolly. Walkinshaw secured victory Tuesday night with 75% of the vote, defeating Republican candidate Stewart Whitson, a former FBI special agent.

The Associated Press called the race just 36 minutes after polls closed. This election reflects significant momentum for Democrats following recent special elections across the country, where they have notably over-performed.

Walkinshaw’s win is particularly important as it occurs in a district that has consistently leaned Democratic. His campaign collected over $1 million in funds, significantly more than Whitson’s $224,469. In his victory speech, Walkinshaw stated, “This is the beginning of the end for Donald Trump’s reckless agenda,” emphasizing his commitment to fighting for the community he will represent.

Before his election, Walkinshaw served as Connolly’s chief of staff and was a supervisor on the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors. He plans to push back against the current Administration’s agenda that he believes could harm the district’s interests.

Despite the encouraging results for Democrats, analysts like WTOP’s Mitchell Miller urge caution in interpreting the significance of this win. He noted that while the special election might suggest energy among Democratic voters heading into the 2026 midterms, the overall political landscape could change considerably by then.

Voter turnout for this special election was lower than in typical elections, with about 26% of registered voters in Fairfax County participating. This turnout reflects a common trend in special elections, which generally attract fewer voters than regular contests.

Walkinshaw called the election a “whirlwind” experience and expressed that he looks forward to starting his work in Congress. He stated, “Northern Virginians have sent a very powerful message.”