Democrat James Walkinshaw Wins Virginia Special Election, Strengthens Party in House

FAIRFAX, Virginia — Democrat James Walkinshaw has won a special election for Virginia’s 11th Congressional District, according to CNN’s Decision Desk. His victory is important for Democrats, as it bolsters their numbers in the House and narrows the Republican majority.

The election was held to fill the seat of longtime Democratic Rep. Gerry Connolly, who passed away earlier this year. Walkinshaw, previously a Fairfax County supervisor, faced Republican Stewart Whitson, a military veteran and former FBI agent. The district, located in the suburbs of Washington, D.C., is home to many federal employees and has shown strong support for Democratic candidates, voting for Kamala Harris by a margin of 34 points in the last presidential election.

With his win, House Speaker Mike Johnson can now afford to lose only two Republicans on critical votes, rather than three. Democrats are keen to replenish their ranks after losing several members this year, including Connolly, adding pressure on the already slim Republican majority in the House.

The GOP currently holds 219 seats compared to 212 for the Democrats. With Walkinshaw’s addition, Democrats are optimistic about future elections, especially as two more special elections are scheduled. One will take place on September 23 and another on November 4, both expected to remain in Democratic hands.

House Democrats are preparing to force a vote on a bipartisan discharge petition led by Rep. Thomas Massie and Rep. Ro Khanna that requires 218 signatures to advance. Khanna stated, ‘We have 216 votes already committed, and two new Democrats will join soon.’ This could significantly impact their legislative strategy.