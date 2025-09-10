Politics
Democrat James Walkinshaw Wins Virginia Special Election, Strengthens Party in House
FAIRFAX, Virginia — Democrat James Walkinshaw has won a special election for Virginia’s 11th Congressional District, according to CNN’s Decision Desk. His victory is important for Democrats, as it bolsters their numbers in the House and narrows the Republican majority.
The election was held to fill the seat of longtime Democratic Rep. Gerry Connolly, who passed away earlier this year. Walkinshaw, previously a Fairfax County supervisor, faced Republican Stewart Whitson, a military veteran and former FBI agent. The district, located in the suburbs of Washington, D.C., is home to many federal employees and has shown strong support for Democratic candidates, voting for Kamala Harris by a margin of 34 points in the last presidential election.
With his win, House Speaker Mike Johnson can now afford to lose only two Republicans on critical votes, rather than three. Democrats are keen to replenish their ranks after losing several members this year, including Connolly, adding pressure on the already slim Republican majority in the House.
The GOP currently holds 219 seats compared to 212 for the Democrats. With Walkinshaw’s addition, Democrats are optimistic about future elections, especially as two more special elections are scheduled. One will take place on September 23 and another on November 4, both expected to remain in Democratic hands.
House Democrats are preparing to force a vote on a bipartisan discharge petition led by Rep. Thomas Massie and Rep. Ro Khanna that requires 218 signatures to advance. Khanna stated, ‘We have 216 votes already committed, and two new Democrats will join soon.’ This could significantly impact their legislative strategy.
Recent Posts
- Democrat James Walkinshaw Wins Virginia Special Election, Strengthens Party in House
- Miller Accuses Democrats of Terrorism After Murder of Ukrainian Refugee
- Injuries Hit Phillies Hard as Turner, Bohm Go on IL
- Braves Beat Cubs 4-1 as Elder Shines on the Mound
- Chime Introduces Cash-Back Secured Credit Card for Users
- Adjunct Professor Takes Down 16-Game Jeopardy! Champion in Season Finale
- Six Teams Qualify for 2026 World Cup as Final Matches Approach
- Unidentified Drones Crash in Eastern Poland, Provoking Investigation
- Colombia Faces Venezuela in Crucial World Cup Qualifying Match
- Mets Show Judgment in Player Performance Decisions
- Ryan Seacrest to Host ‘American Idol’ Season 9 on ABC
- Venezuela and Bolivia Battle for World Cup Playoff Spot
- Mexico and South Korea Set to Clash Again After 2018 World Cup Upset
- Jamaica Faces Trinidad and Tobago in World Cup Qualifier Showdown
- Youth Protests Erupt in Nepal Over Social Media Ban and Political Corruption
- Ancelotti Makes Changes for Brazil’s Match Against Bolivia
- Venezuela Faces Colombia in Crucial World Cup Qualifier Match
- Brazil Qualifies for World Cup 2026 Under Ancelotti’s Leadership
- Tension in Final Qualifiers: Player Suspensions Could Impact World Cup Debut
- Ford Recalls 1.9 Million Vehicles for Faulty Rear-View Cameras