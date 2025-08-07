Democrat Stefano Famiglietti Wins Rhode Island Senate Seat

Providence, Rhode Island — Voters in District 4 cast their ballots on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, to fill the state Senate seat left vacant by the late Dominick Ruggerio. Democrat Stefano Famiglietti emerged victorious, securing nearly 83% of the votes against Republican Alex Asermely, according to unofficial results from the Rhode Island Board of Elections.

Famiglietti, who previously served as a town councilor in North Providence, expressed gratitude after his win. “I am extremely humbled to have been elected as the District 4 state Senator to serve the community in which I was born and raised,” he stated in a release from the state Democratic Party.

The District 4 seat was held by Ruggerio for over four decades until his passing earlier this year at age 76 after a long battle with cancer. Famiglietti acknowledges the legacy he steps into and pledges to continue the work of his predecessor. “Just as when I was on the North Providence Town Council, my door will always be open and I will never forget that I am in the Senate to work on behalf of the people of North Providence and Providence,” he added.

Senate President Val Lawson and other Democratic leaders lauded Famiglietti’s campaign, stating, “His deep roots in the community and clear understanding of the priorities of District 4 have resonated with voters, and his commitment to public service is a strong reflection of the values exemplified by Senate President Dominick Ruggerio.”

Famiglietti’s campaign was notably managed by Ruggerio’s son, Charles Ruggerio, further linking the new senator to the former senator’s legacy. With a focus on socially conservative policies within the Democratic lens, Famiglietti is poised to continue advocating for the community.

The election saw low voter turnout, with only six percent of registered voters participating. Famiglietti, having defeated three contenders in the Democratic primary with 68% of the vote, was viewed as a strong candidate to maintain the seat’s political alignment.

In his first statement as senator-elect, Famiglietti thanked supporters and emphasized the importance of community engagement during his campaign. “Most of all, I want to express my deepest gratitude to the voters of District 4. Representing them in the Rhode Island Senate is a tremendous honor,” he concluded.