Democratic Candidate Aftyn Behn Faces Tough Election in Tennessee’s 7th District

NASHVILLE, Tennessee — Aftyn Behn, the Democratic nominee for a special election in Tennessee’s heavily Republican 7th Congressional District, is focusing her campaign on affordability issues ahead of the election scheduled for Tuesday, December 5, 2025. This district leaned Republican by 22 points in the last election.

Behn has tailored her message to resonate with voters who are frustrated by rising costs and the political turmoil in Washington. “I don’t care who you voted for… if you are upset about the cost of living, then I’m your candidate,” Behn said in an interview with CNN.

The 7th Congressional District, which includes parts of Nashville and stretches to the Alabama border, became vacant earlier this year after a significant redistricting process. GOP lawmakers restructured the district, splitting it into three congressional seats favoring Republicans.

Despite a strong Republican advantage, Democrats see a chance for Behn to outperform expectations given the discontent with the current administration. She narrowly won the Democratic primary against three other candidates, while her Republican opponent, Matt Van Epps, secured the GOP nomination with Trump’s endorsement.

This election has drawn significant attention and funding, with national figures such as former Vice President Kamala Harris visiting the district. The race is seen as a critical indicator of the political climate as the nation approaches the 2026 election cycle.

Van Epps is expected to hold a rally alongside House Speaker Mike Johnson on the eve of the election, while Behn has scheduled her own tele-rally with Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

As of late November, more than $4 million has been spent on advertising in the race, with nearly $2.5 million coming from Republican groups targeting Behn’s progressive stance. Ads have highlighted her past comments regarding policing and her professed status as “a very radical person.”

Responses to these attacks from Behn have included claims that the comments were taken out of context. She emphasized her growth since making those statements, now advocating for the working class as a state representative.

“I’ve learned a lot,” Behn told CNN. “I hope voters will give me the benefit of the doubt. I’m someone who tries to unrig the system for working people.”

Tennessee Democrats believe that discontent with Washington can help Behn sway voters. “It’s really all about the mess in Washington,” said former Representative Jim Cooper. “It’s a chance for voters to demand help.”

Behn’s campaign hinges on her strong message about lowering health care and grocery costs, a vital concern for many in her district. “Affordability has always been my ethos,” Behn said. “I believe this race is competitive because the Republican agenda has not delivered on costs.”

Born in Knoxville, Behn previously worked as a community health care organizer before entering politics. During her activism, she became known for her advocacy against Medicaid cuts and other affordability issues.

The outcome of this special election will be closely watched as both parties anticipate potential shifts in voter sentiment heading into the 2026 elections.