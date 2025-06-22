Democrats Divided Over Iran Policy Amid Tensions with Trump

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Democrats are increasingly divided over U.S. policy toward Iran as progressive lawmakers oppose President Donald Trump’s consideration of a military strike on Tehran’s nuclear program. This internal conflict arises after nearly two years of strain within the party over support for Israel.

Prominent figures like Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., have urged their colleagues to take a unified stand against potential military actions proposed by the Trump administration. They argue that any strike could escalate tensions in the Middle East, particularly with Iran’s already strained relationship with the U.S.

“We must stand firm in our opposition to war and engage in diplomacy instead,” Khanna stated during a press conference on Capitol Hill. He emphasized diplomatic solutions as critical to preventing further violence.

However, party leaders are treading cautiously, aware of the diverse views within their ranks. Some moderate Democrats support a more measured approach, focusing on keeping open lines of communication with the Trump administration. They argue that military options should be kept on the table as a last resort.

The disagreement reflects a broader struggle within the Democratic Party as it seeks to reconcile the differing beliefs of its members, especially given the heightened political climate leading up to the 2026 midterm elections. As the situation evolves, congressional leaders are challenged to find common ground while addressing the national security concerns posed by Iran.

As lawmakers prepare for upcoming debates, the party’s internal divisions could have significant implications for future foreign policy decisions. With critics of the administration rallying for non-intervention, the stakes are high for Democrats aiming to maintain a united front.