Politics
Democrats Urge Impeachment Following Weekend Strikes on Venezuela
EVANSTON, Ill. — A number of Democratic candidates for Illinois‘ 9th Congressional District expressed strong criticism of President Donald Trump over the weekend after military strikes in Venezuela resulted in the capture of President Nicolás Maduro. The strikes, described by some as an ‘unconstitutional war of aggression,’ have sparked calls for impeachment from several political contenders.
Candidate Kat Abughazaleh reacted quickly on social media, stating that Congress should ‘exercise its power, halt this conflict, and impeach this war criminal president.’ Her comments came after initial reports confirmed the U.S. military action.
Other congressional candidates echoed Abughazaleh’s sentiment. Skokie School Board member Bushra Amiwala and State Sen. Mike Simmons also called for impeachment. Evanston Mayor Daniel Biss criticized the strikes as ‘illegal, unconstitutional’ and urged Congress to ‘immediately halt further military action.’ A spokesperson for Biss stated that he believes stopping Trump’s ‘lawless behavior’ should be Congress’s top priority.
State Sen. Laura Fine initially refrained from labeling Trump’s actions as impeachable, instead condemning Maduro as a ‘tyrant who has caused immense harm to his people.’ However, later in the evening, Fine posted a video advocating for impeachment, stating, ‘Presidents who don’t follow the Constitution should be impeached!’
Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-Evanston) condemned the strikes, calling them a ‘violation of international law’ and claiming they were unauthorized by Congress. She criticized the motive behind the action, stating, ‘This is about oil and enriching himself and his billionaire donors.’
Trump, speaking from Mar-a-Lago, showed no signs of backtracking. He emphasized a commitment to ‘run it properly’ regarding Venezuelan resources, indicating a willingness to support military intervention.
As winter approaches, Democrats continue to express concern over the legality of Trump’s actions, with some predicting that it may resonate with voters ahead of the March 17 primary to succeed Schakowsky.
Despite Democrats being in the minority in Congress, the ongoing debates surrounding Trump’s actions could influence candidates’ positions and strategy as they prepare for the upcoming elections.
With political tensions high, several lawmakers and candidates are openly invoking discussions of impeachment, adding fuel to an already charged political environment.
