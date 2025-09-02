Democrats Warn of Trump’s Threat to Future Elections

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Concerns are rising among Democrats regarding former President Donald Trump‘s potential risks to future elections. During a meeting last month with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Trump made comments suggesting military intervention during wartime could impact electoral processes, prompting laughter at the time.

However, as the 2026 elections approach, Democrats are increasingly alarmed by the possibility that Trump might attempt to circumvent the election system. Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker raised the alarm, suggesting that Trump could claim election-related issues to justify sending troops into cities. “The other aims are that he’d like to stop the elections in 2026 or, frankly, take control of those elections,” Pritzker stated.

Pritzker’s concerns echo those of other Democratic leaders, including California Governor Gavin Newsom, who expressed doubt over the integrity of elections in the future. Newsom remarked, “Donald Trump doesn’t want another election,” urging people to recognize the seriousness of Trump’s intentions.

Several Democratic lawmakers have expressed their fears about potential election cancellations, highlighting how history could repeat itself. Representative Yvette Clarke from New York warned, “Watch Trump fantasize about dragging America into a war as a pretense to cancel our elections.”

Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes indicated that Trump’s actions, particularly his recent push to limit mail voting, point to a larger threat to democracy. He questioned, “What in the world does that pattern lead to?” echoing fears of eroding trust in the electoral process.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner described Trump’s military tactics as a pretext for undermining elections. “The only crisis here is Donald Trump, and he wants a crisis because he wants an excuse to cancel elections down the road,” Krasner emphasized.

Trump’s critics have painted his behavior as provocative and concerning, with various leaders calling for increased vigilance. A recent survey indicated that 49% of Americans believe there is a real danger in Trump’s potential to misuse presidential power. As the political climate intensifies, the focus remains on whether Trump’s provocations will lead to serious threats against the electoral system.