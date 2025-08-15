Entertainment
Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Part 1 Set for Early U.S. Release
Tokyo, Japan — A new pamphlet released with the film “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle” has revealed key production details about the highly anticipated film. The pamphlet, available since the movie’s Japanese premiere on July 18, states that the first part of the final trilogy was in production for three and a half years. This timeline suggests that work began in early 2022, while the previous arc, the Entertainment District Arc, was still airing.
The pamphlet also confirms that the decision to adapt the Infinity Castle Arc into a trilogy was made during the success of “Demon Slayer: Mugen Train.” This indicates that plans for the finale have been underway for quite some time.
Fans are eagerly looking forward to the English dub version, set for release on September 12, 2025. An exciting announcement came from Crunchyroll on August 11, with a list of voice actors for the film, including a world-famous actor who will lend their voice to Keizo, a character integral to Akaza’s backstory.
Additionally, Crunchyroll and Fandango announced special advance screenings for subscribers on September 9 at 7:00 PM local time. These exclusive showings will occur in over 250 U.S. theaters. To see the film early, fans must subscribe to either the Mega Fan or Ultimate Fan tiers of Crunchyroll.
The first part of the “Infinity Castle” trilogy is generating significant buzz as it approaches its U.S. release.
