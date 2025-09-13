Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Set for Record-Breaking Opening Weekend

HOLLYWOOD, CA — The anime film “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle” is poised for a historic opening at the box office this weekend. Sony Pictures and Crunchyroll are predicting the film will gross between $35 million and $60 million over its first three days, with early projections indicating a substantial Friday haul of $28 million, including $11.4 million from previews.

This opening is expected to break records for animated films, surpassing the previous high set by “Pokémon: The First Movie” in 1999, which debuted with $31 million. The $11.4 million in previews is already a record for an anime movie, outpacing last year’s “Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero,” which earned $4.3 million in previews.

The film will screen in 3,315 theaters across the country, and marketing efforts have focused on the niche audience of existing fans, particularly those devoted to the “Demon Slayer” franchise. Social media engagement is strong, with 200 million followers across platforms like TikTok and Instagram, and a positive audience score of 99% on Rotten Tomatoes reflects the hype among fans.

The competitiveness of the box office this weekend will also feature other notable releases, including Warner Bros.’ “The Conjuring: Last Rites,” projected to bring in about $29 million in its second weekend, pushing its 10-day total close to $134.6 million. Focus Features’ “Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale” is set to earn between $20 million and $15 million, and Lionsgate’s “The Long Walk” could take in around $10 million.

With the combination of high anticipation for “Infinity Castle” and a strong fanbase, this weekend is expected to be one of the best mid-September frames in post-COVID times, potentially surpassing last year’s total gross of $93.7 million.

As the anime industry continues to grow, this opening weekend signals a remarkable opportunity not only for Sony and Crunchyroll but for the perception of anime films in mainstream cinema.