Denis Howard Keeps Opera House Video Thriving in Belfast

Belfast, Maine — In a world dominated by streaming services, Denis Howard is keeping the traditional video rental alive at Opera House Video. On a recent evening, Greg Bates decided to visit the 30-year-old rental shop instead of searching for movies on Netflix or Prime Video.

As Bates approached the counter, Howard, the shop owner, was busy checking his inventory on a laptop. Bates inquired about the screen adaptation of the musical Wicked, only to learn that all copies were already rented out. He then considered Conclave, a film exploring the election of a new pope. Howard, familiar with Bates’ partner’s preferences, commented, “It’s a smart movie. The acting is incredible,” noting a surprising twist and praising John Lithgow‘s supporting role.

During their exchange, Bates remarked on how conversation with Howard differs significantly from using a streaming app. This personal touch is something that many video rental shops have lost.

A few decades ago, video rental stores were commonplace, with around 25,000 across the country. However, the rise of Netflix in 2007 marked a significant turning point for the industry. National chains faded away, leaving only a handful of independent shops.

In Maine, notable stores such as Videoport and Bart & Greg’s DVD Explosion closed their doors in 2015 and 2017. Now, Opera House Video is the sole survivor in Belfast. Howard attributes its longevity to a committed customer base and a pricing strategy that hasn’t changed since the shop opened: $4 for two nights, or three nights if rented on a Saturday.

Founded in 1995 by Doug Robertson and Karolina Weinberger, Opera House Video changed hands following their untimely deaths. Their store was passed to Howard’s sister Tiffany and her partner Jim Dandy, who hired Howard part-time. In 2018, he purchased the business, fueled by a passion for film that began in childhood.

Situated in a 1865 red-brick building, the shop reflects its historical roots. Although the upper floors house a long-closed opera house undergoing renovation, the warm, wooden floors of Howard’s shop are well-worn, creating a nostalgic atmosphere. The shop only accepts cash or checks, and customers can run tabs if they are regulars.

Howard has organized genres and themes across his long shelves, and his recommendations—rooted in personal connections—contrast sharply with the impersonal algorithms of popular streaming services. Bates appreciates this personal touch, understanding that Howard knows his tastes and those of his partner well. “Denis beats them,” he remarked about streaming giants.

With a keen sense for customer habits, Howard also predicted one of the Wicked copies would likely return soon. As Bates left the store with Conclave, he remarked, “I might be back for it,” reflecting the close-knit community that Opera House Video continues to foster.