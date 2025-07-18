Denis Shapovalov Advances at Mifel Tennis Open

LOS CABOS, Mexico — Canada’s Denis Shapovalov easily defeated American Govind Nanda 6-1, 6-2 on Wednesday in the second round of the Mifel Tennis Open. The match lasted just one hour, showcasing Shapovalov’s powerful game.

Shapovalov served four aces and committed three double faults during the match. As the No. 3 seed, he received a bye in the opening round. The Richmond Hill, Ontario native broke Nanda’s serve five times out of seven chances and won 73% of his first serve points.

Nanda managed one ace and one double fault, winning 57% of his first serve points. Unfortunately for him, he only managed to break Shapovalov once out of four opportunities.

Shapovalov will face the winner of the upcoming match between Australia’s Tristan Schoolkate and Germany’s Daniel Altmaier in the quarterfinals.

TURIN, Italy — Meanwhile, the ATP Finals will remain in Turin until at least 2026, according to the Italian Tennis and Padel Federation. ATP chairman Andrea Gaudenzi had previously announced the extension of the tournament’s contract through 2030, though it was unclear if it would stay in Turin or move to Milan.

Italian federation president Angelo Binaghi confirmed, “At least until 2026, the ATP Finals will be contested in Turin.” However, he raised concerns about a new government decree that could limit the federation’s control over the tournament, possibly forcing it to relocate.

Binaghi expressed frustration over the timing of this issue, especially after Jannik Sinner recently made history by becoming the first Italian to win a singles title at Wimbledon. “We will do everything we can to keep the tournament here,” Binaghi added.

The ATP Finals have been held in Turin since 2021, following a lengthy period in London. Sinner claimed the title last year.