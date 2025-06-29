Denis Villeneuve to Direct Next James Bond Film

LOS ANGELES, California — Amazon MGM Studios announced today that acclaimed filmmaker Denis Villeneuve will direct the next James Bond film. Tanya Lapointe will serve as an executive producer alongside Villeneuve.

Villeneuve, known for his work on films like ‘Dune‘ and ‘Blade Runner 2049,’ expressed his excitement about the opportunity. He shared his deep personal connection to the Bond franchise, saying, “Some of my earliest movie-going memories are connected to 007. I grew up watching James Bond films with my father, ever since ‘Dr. No‘ with Sean Connery. To me, he’s sacred territory.”

Mike Hopkins, head of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios, praised Villeneuve’s cinematic expertise. “We are honored that Denis has agreed to direct James Bond’s next chapter. He is a cinematic master, whose filmography speaks for itself,” he said. Hopkins emphasized Villeneuve’s ability to create compelling stories and immersive experiences that audiences crave.

Producers Amy Pascal and David Heyman also celebrated Villeneuve’s appointment, stating, “Denis Villeneuve has been in love with James Bond movies since he was a little boy. It was always his dream to make this movie, and now it’s ours, too.”

Villeneuve, a French-Canadian director and Academy Award® nominee, has a reputation for masterful world-building and unique visuals. His film ‘Dune: Part One’ earned six Academy Awards® and acclaim from multiple critics’ associations. His most recent film, ‘Dune: Part Two,’ has surpassed $700 million at the box office worldwide.

The appointment comes as the Bond franchise navigates transitions following Daniel Craig’s departure. Amazon acquired MGM in 2022, taking control of the Bond series after years of creative disputes between producers.

With Villeneuve at the helm, fans are eager to see how the director will bring the iconic character back to the big screen. The release date for the upcoming Bond film is yet to be announced.