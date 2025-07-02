Denis Villeneuve to Direct Next James Bond Film with 2028 Release Expected

LOS ANGELES, CA — Denis Villeneuve has been chosen as the director for the 26th James Bond film, with plans for a 2028 release date. Sources say that due to the film’s grand scale, anything sooner would be impossible.

Villeneuve, renowned for films like “Dune” and “Arrival,” secured the role after a competitive selection process against several notable directors. Amazon Studios is now prioritizing the attachment of a screenwriter, followed by a search for the next actor to portray Agent 007.

Insiders revealed that Amazon is focusing on casting a British actor under the age of 30. On the wishlist are Jacob Elordi from “Saltburn,” Tom Holland known for “Spider-Man,” and Harris Dickinson from “Babygirl.” Despite Elordi being Australian, Amazon is reportedly undeterred, recalling that George Lazenby, also an Australian, successfully played Bond in the past.

The studio has yet to hold any meetings with potential candidates, but the list of favorites suggests a continued preference for a youthful portrayal of the iconic role. Previous contenders Henry Cavill, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Idris Elba are considered outside this younger demographic, positioning them as unlikely candidates for the role.

Notably, Alfonso Cuarón was a previous favorite for directing, having previously collaborated with producer David Heyman, but Cuarón chose to focus on other endeavors, notably the upcoming project “Jane.”

Villeneuve commented on his new role, stating, “I intend to honor the tradition and open the path for many new missions to come. This is a massive responsibility, but also incredibly exciting for me and a huge honor.” His approach includes respect for the franchise’s legacy while also carving out opportunities for future stories.

As development continues, Villeneuve is also gearing up to film “Dune: Messiah,” which is set to debut in December 2026. The timeline suggests that preparations for the Bond film will ramp up significantly once Villeneuve completes his current commitments.

The search for the next James Bond marks a significant shift for the franchise, which has seen a solid connection to MGM over the years. Now under Amazon’s umbrella, the ambitious plans for Bond’s future appear to align with the studio’s vision, promising an engaging new chapter for this legendary character.