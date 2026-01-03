Denise Austin Shares Effective Fitness Tips for Staying Fit at 68

LOS ANGELES, CA — At 68 years old, fitness expert Denise Austin continues to inspire many with her active lifestyle and healthy habits. In a recent Instagram post, Austin shared a new exercise that requires little space and emphasizes determination.

The workout targets the abdominals, glutes, and legs in a single sequence. Austin demonstrated the move by standing with her hands behind her head, lowering into a squat, then twisting to touch one elbow to the opposite knee, and repeating the motion on the other side. “Really sit back, so you’re getting that booty,” she advised, recommending a duration of one minute for the exercise.

Austin explained that this “squat and twist move” will help strengthen core muscles while also engaging the lower body. Her encouraging words resonate as the holiday season approaches, when many find it difficult to maintain fitness routines. “It’s all worth a try! Remember, workouts don’t have to take hours in a gym. Little movements you can do anytime WILL add up!” she said.

Research supports Austin’s belief in the effectiveness of short bursts of physical activity. Intervals of exercise may not only enhance fitness but also improve cardiovascular health and longevity.

In addition to her social media presence, Austin has made a name for herself as a fitness advocate. She has sold over 25 million fitness tapes and hosted a television fitness program for 24 years.

Austin emphasizes the importance of daily walks and maintains that she works out for at least 30 minutes each day. “Walking works. You can walk off your weight,” she stated. She encourages starting with short walks, gradually increasing distance as one builds stamina.

To complement her physical activity, Austin prioritizes a healthy diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and protein. She believes that what you eat is vital to overall health. “Food is medicine,” she said. “I prefer to prepare meals at home, reading labels carefully to ensure healthful choices.”

Austin’s philosophy is clear: it’s never too late to start exercising or to recommit to a healthy lifestyle. “Start small but start now,” she encouraged, urging others to make fitness a priority, regardless of age.