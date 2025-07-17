Denise Richards Files for Restraining Order Against Estranged Husband

Los Angeles, CA — Actress and reality star Denise Richards has been granted a temporary domestic violence restraining order against her estranged husband, Aaron Phypers, following allegations of physical and verbal abuse. The court documents, filed on July 16, detail several instances of violence and threats made by Phypers against Richards.

Richards, 54, claims that her estranged husband has repeatedly threatened her life, stating in the filings, “Throughout our relationship, Aaron would frequently violently choke me, violently squeeze my head with both hands, tightly squeeze my arms, violently slap me in my face and head, and aggressively slam my head into the bathroom towel rack.” Photos of her bruised face accompany the allegations.

One incident cited in the court documents took place in 2022 at Phypers’s workplace in Malibu. Richards alleges that he struck her in the eye after becoming paranoid about the potted plants in the office, fearing they contained listening devices. In another alarming account, she describes an occasion when Phypers violently reacted to her suggesting he not travel with her for work, forcing her to the ground while yelling, “You are not cancelling my flight, I am going with you and I do not trust you.”

The most recent incidents, according to Richards, occurred during a confrontation from July 4 to July 5. She claims Phypers entered her office and aggressively demanded her phone, threatening dire consequences if she called 911. During this incident, he allegedly shouted, “I would like to see the cops take me away, I will blow everything up if they try.”

Richards has expressed fear for her safety, stating that Phypers possesses unregistered firearms and has made threats of self-harm alongside threats to her. She alleges in the court documents that he has caused her multiple concussions and that she has been afraid to report the violence to authorities due to his threats.

Following the filing, the court has ordered Phypers to maintain a distance of 100 yards from Richards and her residence, work, and vehicle. The temporary restraining order is set to last until their next court date on August 8.

The couple, who married in 2018, has been embroiled in a tumultuous relationship, with Richards previously asserting that she would never divorce again. Phypers filed for divorce earlier this month, citing irreconcilable differences.

For those experiencing domestic violence, resources are available through the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.