Entertainment
Denise Richards Seeks Spousal Support Amid Divorce from Aaron Phypers
Los Angeles, California – Actress Denise Richards filed new requests in her ongoing divorce from Aaron Phypers, which began earlier this year. The 54-year-old actress responded on Wednesday, September 3, to Phypers’ July petition for divorce.
In her filing, Richards is seeking spousal support from Phypers, 52, and wants the court to ensure he does not receive support from her. She also requested that he cover her attorney’s fees, stating that the full extent of her separate property and debts remains unknown.
The couple’s date of separation is listed as “TBD” by Richards, though Phypers previously indicated that it was July 4. In a statement, Phypers criticized Richards, claiming she is attempting to humiliate him, similar to how she treated her first ex-husband, Charlie Sheen.
“Denise Richards is attempting to humiliate me again,” Phypers said. He described Richards’ allegations as a “vengeance playbook,” asserting he would be vindicated when the truth is revealed. He also denied any claims of infidelity, which have surfaced during the divorce proceedings.
Richards’ attorney, Brett Berman, called Phypers’ allegations false and accused him of not taking responsibility for their community assets. Phypers claims Richards spends around $105,000 monthly, which includes expenses for dining, groceries, and clothing, while he asserts he has no source of income.
Amid the divorce, Richards is also seeking a permanent restraining order against Phypers, alleging abuse during their marriage. In her filings, she detailed several incidents of physical abuse, which Phypers has categorically denied.
If you are or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233. All calls are confidential and available 24/7.
The next court hearing is scheduled for September 8, where Richards plans to present evidence supporting her claims.
