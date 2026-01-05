Denmark Responds to Trump’s Greenland Annexation Remarks Amid Venezuelan Operations

WASHINGTON, DC — Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on Sunday urged President Donald Trump to cease his threats regarding the potential annexation of Greenland, following recent statements about U.S. interests in the territory. This pushback comes just after Trump’s administration launched a military operation in Venezuela that resulted in the capture of controversial leader Nicolás Maduro.

Trump has expressed his belief that annexing Greenland would bolster U.S. national security due to its strategic Arctic location and valuable mineral resources. ‘We need Greenland, absolutely. We need it for defense,’ he stated in a magazine interview published Sunday.

Frederiksen responded, saying it makes ‘absolutely no sense’ to discuss the U.S. taking over the territory, asserting, ‘The U.S. has no right to annex any of the three nations in the Danish kingdom.’ She emphasized the historical ties between Denmark and Greenland and called for respect regarding the territory’s integrity.

Her comments followed a controversial social media post by Katie Miller, the wife of Trump’s deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller, which depicted Greenland in patriotic colors alongside the word ‘SOON.’ The imagery sparked outrage in Denmark, prompting its ambassador to the U.S., Jesper Møller Sørensen, to demand respect for Denmark’s territorial integrity.

Frederiksen expressed concern that U.S. military actions in Venezuela, including the overnight raid that captured Maduro and his wife, could signal an impending threat to Greenland. ‘I would therefore strongly urge the U.S. to stop the threats against a historically close ally,’ she wrote.

The issue has created significant diplomatic tension between the U.S. and Denmark, both of whom are allies focused on Arctic security. In 2019, Trump notably expressed interest in purchasing Greenland, causing a diplomatic backlash.

Stephen Miller has played a crucial role in U.S. foreign and domestic policy and was seen next to Trump during a press conference on Saturday that addressed the capture in Venezuela. While Trump claims the U.S. will oversee operations in Venezuela, the specific governance strategy remains unclear, with Marco Rubio clarifying it won’t involve everyday rule.

Frederiksen stressed that Greenland’s future was not for sale and that the territory was ‘a democratic society with autonomy, free elections, and strong institutions.’ As tensions rise, the Danish government remains firm in protecting its territory and asserting its independence from external pressures.