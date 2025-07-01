Dennis Gilbert Signs with Flyers, Marks His Sixth NHL Team

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania — The Philadelphia Flyers have announced the signing of defenseman Dennis Gilbert to a one-year, $875,000 contract on July 1, 2025. Gilbert, 28, joins the Flyers after a brief stint with the Ottawa Senators, where he played only four games and tallied one assist.

Gilbert’s path through the NHL has been eventful. Originally drafted by the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2015 NHL Draft, he has played for several teams including the Colorado Avalanche and Calgary Flames before landing with the Sabres and then the Senators. In total, he has recorded three goals and 17 assists in 111 career games.

The Flyers are looking to strengthen their defensive line, and Gilbert, a stay-at-home defenseman, is expected to provide depth. Philadelphia aims to enhance their physicality on the blue line with Gilbert’s size, listed at 6 feet 1 inch and 216 pounds. While he has not been a standout player, Gilbert’s role could be vital in a supportive capacity this upcoming season.

Last season, he had limited success, gathering a total of six assists while maintaining a -3 rating. The Senators traded him to Ottawa as part of a larger deal that sent Josh Norris and Dylan Cozens to Buffalo. However, Gilbert’s lack of playtime in Ottawa raised questions about his future there.

Now with the Flyers, the move is seen as low-risk. If Gilbert can avoid injuries and contribute, he could become an essential piece in a contending puzzle for Philadelphia. His previous teams have shown varying interest in his abilities, but the Flyers appear ready to give him a fresh start.

As Gilbert joins the Flyers, they still have seven defensemen under contract for the upcoming season, which includes other recent acquisitions. The hope is that Gilbert can leverage his experience and potentially provide the Flyers with a reliable option on the ice as the season progresses.