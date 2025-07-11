Dennis Quaid Shares Personal Flood Experience on Fox News

Los Angeles, CA – Actor Dennis Quaid appeared on Fox News with contributor Kellyanne Conway to raise awareness of ongoing recovery efforts in Texas following devastating floods that resulted in over 100 fatalities.

Quaid, born and raised in Texas, shared a personal experience during the floods. His 17-year-old daughter, Zoe, was working as a counselor at a camp about 75 miles north of Kerrville when the news of the flooding broke. He told Fox News Digital he could not reach her that night.

“I heard about this as I was going to bed that night,” Quaid said. “I tried to call her because I knew she was up there. I knew it wasn’t near where the floods were, but I wasn’t able to talk to her till the next day.” He added that he didn’t sleep well that night, anxious about Zoe’s safety.

While his daughter was safe, Quaid noted that a tragedy struck close to the camp. “One of the girls at that camp lost her whole family who were camping in an RV on the Guadalupe River, and they were swept away,” he said.

Quaid and his wife, Laura Savoie, also support the Hunt family, whose 9-year-old member, Janie Hunt, was lost in the floods. “I can’t imagine how devastating that would be,” Quaid reflected. He emphasized the need for prayer and community support during this difficult time.

First responders continue their search for victims along the Guadalupe River in Ingram, Texas. Quaid mentioned a local fundraiser that is aiding relief efforts in the community, urging everyone to keep the victims in their thoughts.

Beyond his personal connection to the floods, Quaid discussed his latest film, “Sovereign,” currently in theaters and available for digital rental. The film tells the story of a father-son duo who identify as sovereign citizens—group the FBI classifies as anti-government extremists.

When asked about the portrayal of such charged narratives in Hollywood, Quaid expressed the importance of factual storytelling. “I think if you just try to tell the story as it happened instead of putting something else on it,” he said. He acknowledged the complexities of representing characters with differing beliefs, diving into the psychology behind how individuals are shaped by their upbringing.

Quaid found the story to have a mythic quality and revealed that he spoke with the real police chief his character is based on to better understand his role.

“This story, I think, is mythic, in a way,” he stated.