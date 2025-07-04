Dennis Quaid Surprises Local Teen Battling Illness with Heartfelt Message

Hubbard, Texas — A local teenager facing muscular dystrophy received a lovely surprise last week from actor Dennis Quaid. The 13-year-old, Faith Fortenberry, was in Cook Children’s Hospital in Fort Worth, fighting pneumonia and Rhinovirus.

Quaid was in Hubbard, a small town with a population of 1,400, visiting his aunt and uncle when he learned about Faith’s health struggles. Quaid is one of Faith’s favorite actors, thanks to her grandmother, Melva Woodall, who introduced her to the movie “The Parent Trap,” where Quaid plays dad Nick Parker.

Faith’s grandmother felt compelled to reach out to Quaid, knowing how much this encounter would mean to her granddaughter. “When Dennis Quaid came to town, she knew who needed the pep talk,” said Woodall.

Quaid recorded a touching video for Faith from the kitchen of his aunt and uncle’s home, saying, “Hey Faith, it’s Dennis Quaid from The Parent Trap. I heard you were looking for me. Were you looking for me? Because I was looking for you and you’re not here.” He continued to offer encouragement, saying, “You get well really quick. I love ya, and God loves you, too. Take care.”

Faith’s mother, Leeann Ivy, described her daughter’s reaction to the message. “Her eyes were as big as saucers and her jaw dropped,” Ivy said. Faith expressed her excitement, saying, “I’ve loved Dennis Quaid for a really long time, and I think it started when my grandma introduced me to ‘The Parent Trap.’”

This isn’t Quaid’s first remarkable visit to Hubbard. In 2021, he stopped by the Hubbard City Cafe after attending a funeral in Austin and caught up with family in the area. His impromptu appearance led to memorable photos with fans that spread online.

Quaid, originally from Houston, Texas, is known for a diverse array of films including “Breaking Away,” “The Right Stuff,” and “Footloose.” He has earned numerous accolades, including the New York Film Critics Circle Best Supporting Actor Award for his role in “Far from Heaven.”