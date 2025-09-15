Dennis Smith Jr. Works Out for Knicks, Eyes NBA Comeback

New York, NY – Dennis Smith Jr. is attempting an NBA comeback by working out for the New York Knicks this week, almost five years after his last stint with the team. The 27-year-old point guard is looking to rejoin the league following a season spent with Real Madrid in Spain, which ended prematurely due to injury.

After his injury-laden time with Real Madrid, Smith has been keen on returning to competitive basketball. He played three seasons with the Knicks from 2018 to 2020, averaging 8.7 points and 3.7 assists in 58 games. His NBA career began as a high-flying lottery pick selected by the Dallas Mavericks in 2017, but injuries and confidence issues hampered his progress.

Smith’s journey through the NBA has been tumultuous. Known for his athleticism, he was traded to the Knicks in 2019 as part of a deal for star forward Kristaps Porzingis. However, injuries and fan reactions, such as being booed for his performance, affected his confidence significantly.

During the workout, Smith seeks to demonstrate his ability and determination to secure a contract with the Knicks. Sources indicate that the Knicks are also evaluating free agents, including Alex Len and Trey Jemison III. With only 12 guaranteed contracts currently, the team is in a position to consider adding more players.

Despite the competitive landscape, Smith’s experience and potential to contribute as a defensive specialist could intrigue the Knicks. He has reinvented his playing style in recent seasons, focusing on defense while hoping to find a backcourt spot.

“A lot of that stuff beyond my control. Fans’ reaction. Stepmom passed. Slipped disc in my back. Just random stuff that I can’t control,” Smith reflected on his past struggles. He expressed gratitude for the journey and the opportunity to bounce back, emphasizing resilience as a key theme in his comeback.

With training camp around the corner, Smith’s workout represents a crucial moment for him before the Knicks finalize their roster for the upcoming season. The Knicks are evaluating options that align with their goals of building a competitive team.