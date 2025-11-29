Denny’s Closes Santa Rosa Location Amid Ownership Change

Santa Rosa, California – Denny's has closed its location at Coddingtown Mall on West Steele Lane this week as the iconic diner chain enters a new chapter following a $620 million acquisition. This closure marks a significant shift for the 71-year-old brand, known for its all-day breakfast and late-night dining options.

The announcement of the closure comes amid the ongoing sale of Denny’s to investment firms TriArtisan Capital Advisors, Treville Capital, and Yadav Enterprises. A sign at the closed location directed customers to the only remaining Denny’s in Santa Rosa on Baker Avenue, as well as the Petaluma site on Petaluma Boulevard.

Employees at the Coddingtown location reported being informed of the closure just days before its doors shut. Some expressed sadness over the sudden loss of a local favorite that served as a gathering spot for families and friends. “It’s like losing a piece of hometown comfort,” said a longtime customer.

The closure adds to a growing list of Denny’s locations shuttered in recent years, including one in Napa in 2022 and another in Ukiah in 2023. Denny’s plans to close up to 150 of its least-performing restaurants by the end of this year, as part of its corporate restructuring.

Despite the troubling trend, the Denny’s stock surged 47% following the announcement of the ownership sale, reflecting investor optimism about revitalization efforts. Rohit Manocha, co-founder of TriArtisan, stated, “We look forward to working with Denny’s team and franchisees to support the company’s long-term strategic growth plans.”

Denny’s operates over 1,500 restaurants across the United States, with about 348 locations in California. With the completion of the sale, many local franchise owners hope for improvements and innovation in service and menu offerings.

The closure of the Santa Rosa location marks a notable change for the area’s dining landscape. As remaining locations continue to operate, many wonder what the future holds for the beloved diner chain as it adapts to a rapidly changing restaurant industry.