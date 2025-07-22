Denny Hamlin Defends Richard Childress After Dover Race Comments

DOVER, Del. — After a disappointing race at Dover, Richard Childress took to the radio to express his frustration with his drivers, Austin Dillon and Kyle Busch. Both drivers finished outside the top 10, with Busch placing 11th and Dillon coming in 15th.

Childress indicated that the team’s performance was not meeting expectations. He emphasized that they need to find more speed in their cars. In a recent discussion, Denny Hamlin, a fellow team owner, supported Childress’ remarks, stating, “He’s not in charge of engineering them. I think he’s challenging his employees to come up with some different answers.”

As the season progresses, questions arise about the root causes of RCR’s struggles. Hamlin speculated on various factors, including car setups and tire configurations. “It could be simulation, it could be tons of things. Maybe they’re getting different answers in the tire department than what others are,” he said.

Hamlin praised Childress’ candidness, noting the importance of leadership in addressing performance issues. “As a driver, though, you like that,” he added. “If I know that I’m going to a gunfight with a knife, I want my owner to have my back, saying, ‘It ain’t our drivers.’”

However, Hamlin acknowledged the potential downsides of Childress’ comments. He warned that added pressure could affect the team’s employees: “Now you’re going to put spotlights on all those people that are making those decisions. If you can’t stand the pressure, get out of the kitchen.”

Regardless, Hamlin believes that Childress is doing the right thing by pushing for improvement. “You’re having the drivers’ back. You’re letting them know that you’re not happy with what you’re bringing for them to compete in,” he concluded.