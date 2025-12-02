Denny Hamlin Testifies in Landmark NASCAR Antitrust Trial

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The federal antitrust trial against NASCAR commenced on December 1, 2025, with Denny Hamlin, co-owner of 23XI Racing, as the first witness. Hamlin’s testimony came during a case brought against NASCAR by 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports, asserting the series operates as a monopoly, limiting the economic viability of racing teams.

As he took the stand, Hamlin struggled with emotions, noting his father’s poor health and reflecting on the sacrifices his family made for his racing career. He testified to the financial challenges teams face, stating it costs approximately $20 million to field a single car for a 38-race season. Despite the financial strain, he said, “You do this because you love stock car racing, and there’s nowhere else to do it.”

The lawsuit alleges NASCAR’s control over racetracks and the charter system creates a business environment skewed in favor of NASCAR while disadvantaging race teams. The charter agreements promise teams $12.5 million in annual revenue per car, a figure Hamlin noted had increased but failed to address the losses experienced by many teams.

During the proceedings, Hamlin highlighted how 23XI Racing has maintained profit in four out of its five seasons, unlike Front Row Motorsports, which has never turned a profit since its inception. His lawyer, Jeffrey Kessler, presented evidence showing that 75% of NASCAR teams lost money in 2024.

NASCAR’s attorneys countered, arguing that their business model has generated significant equity for chartered teams and provided a stable structure. They defended the charter system created in 2016, which they argue has positively transformed the financial landscape for NASCAR teams.

The trial is expected to last about 10 days, with testimonies from notable figures including Michael Jordan, who co-owns 23XI Racing with Hamlin, and Jim France, the current chairman of NASCAR.

As more details unfold, the implications of the trial could reshape NASCAR’s future. Kessler suggested that if they win, the damages could exceed $1 billion. The result of this case may determine the fate of NASCAR’s existing revenue-sharing model and the structure of its charter system.

Hamlin will continue his testimony as the trial progresses, with all eyes on the courtroom as the stakes rise for the sport itself.