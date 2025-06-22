Sports
Denny Hamlin Welcomes Bob’s Discount Furniture as New Sponsor
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Joe Gibbs Racing announced Wednesday a multi-year sponsorship agreement with Bob’s Discount Furniture for Denny Hamlin‘s No. 11 Toyota Camry XSE in the NASCAR Cup Series. The partnership kicks off with its debut at Iowa Speedway on August 3.
Bob’s Discount Furniture, a U.S.-based retailer headquartered in Newington, Connecticut, has approximately 150 stores across the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and West Coast. This venture marks the company’s first entry into motorsports sponsorship.
The grand opening of a new Bob’s Discount Furniture store in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, will take place on July 17 at 1 p.m. ET. Both Joe Gibbs, owner of Joe Gibbs Racing, and Hamlin will attend the event, which will include a VIP autograph session with Hamlin.
“We are thrilled to partner with Bob’s Discount Furniture,” Gibbs said. “Racing every weekend gives us the opportunity to promote their great furniture at everyday low prices to race fans everywhere.”
The No. 11 Bob’s Discount Furniture car will be revealed at the grand opening event, and the sponsoring will involve multiple primary sponsor races and full-season associate placement.
Bill Barton, President and CEO of Bob’s Discount Furniture, expressed excitement about the partnership. “Debuting the Bob’s-branded No. 11 car at Bob’s Grand Opening in Winston-Salem makes this moment special,” Barton said.
Hamlin currently has three wins in the 2025 season, having achieved victories at Martinsville, Darlington, and Michigan. Despite missing a Cup race in Mexico City following the birth of his son, Hamlin remains fifth in the regular season standings.
The Bob’s Discount Furniture No. 11 car will compete in the Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol, with the green flag set to wave at 3:30 p.m. ET, aired on USA Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.
