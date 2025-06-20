Denny Hamlin Welcomes Newborn Son, Prioritizes Family Over Racing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin has officially welcomed his newborn son with fiancée Jordan Fish.

The couple announced the arrival of Jameson Drew Hamlin, who was born on June 11, 2025. He weighed in at 8 pounds, 4 ounces, and measured 22 3/4 inches long. Hamlin opted to miss the Mexico City Cup Series race last weekend to be with his family during this significant moment.

In a heartfelt post shared on Instagram, Hamlin wrote: “The road to meeting him wasn’t easy… but he’s home, he’s perfect, and his sisters can’t get enough of him. Our hearts have never been so full. Introducing our son… Jameson Drew Hamlin.”

His daughters, Taylor and Molly, are excited about their new baby brother. Hamlin, who drives the No. 11 Toyota Camry XSE for Joe Gibbs Racing, is now preparing to compete at Pocono Raceway this weekend.

“We are happy to announce the birth of our son. My main priority is to be here at home for Jordan and our family over the next few days while we transition to life as a family of five,” Hamlin said.

Hamlin has put family first throughout his career, demonstrating a commitment to attending important milestones. His decision to miss NASCAR’s first-ever Cup Series race in Mexico City showcases this balance between personal life and racing.

Ryan Truex, a vehicle reserve driver for Joe Gibbs Racing, filled in for Hamlin at the Mexico City event and finished in 23rd place. Hamlin, who is seeking his eighth career win at Pocono, stands third in the Cup Series points and looks to continue his strong performance.

With previous victories at Pocono, Hamlin approaches the upcoming race with confidence. “I think I have to be a favorite this weekend,” he noted.