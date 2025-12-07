Denver Broncos Hope for Return of Injured Players

Denver, Colorado – The Denver Broncos are optimistic about the return of injured players Drew Sanders and J.K. Dobbins as the NFL season heads into its final weeks. Both players have been sidelined, with Sanders placed on injured reserve for 13 weeks and Dobbins missing significant time due to an injury sustained in Week 10.

Head coach Sean Payton expressed hope for Sanders’ return during a press conference last week. “Yes, it’s going to be later, but yes,” Payton said, referencing his recovery status. “We monitor the progress. [V.P. of player health and performance] Beau [Lowery] goes through the report. I don’t have the game, but he’ll return.”

Sanders’ return is particularly crucial as the Broncos have faced multiple injuries at the linebacker position this season. His presence would significantly enhance the team’s depth at that spot. Similarly, the Broncos are looking closely at Dobbins, who was placed on injured reserve after his surgery. Payton noted, “And honestly, the same can be said with Dobbins.”

While prior reports suggested that Dobbins might return this season, Payton now noted that it wouldn’t happen soon. “It wouldn’t be soon, but that has a chance to happen,” he added. Dobbins, injured in Week 10, must sit out for at least four games due to his placement on injured reserve, pushing his potential return to Week 16.

With the impending return of these key players, the Broncos are keeping an eye on the upcoming schedule. If all goes as planned, they could gain significant reinforcements just in time for the critical stretch leading to the playoffs. However, even with an optimistic outlook, the timing of their returns remains uncertain.