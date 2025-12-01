Denver Broncos Seek Improvement as Playoff Push Begins

DENVER, Colorado — As the Denver Broncos approach a crucial part of the season, quarterback Bo Nix is focusing on refining his game during the mid-season stretch. The team aims for an AFC West title and a potential top seed in the playoffs.

Nix, now in his second NFL season, has spent recent practices working on communication and efficiency between plays. “As a quarterback, it’s ultimately our job to make sure the play is run well, efficiently, and gets done when it’s supposed to be done,” Nix explained this week.

Head coach Sean Payton‘s fast-paced play calling has drawn attention, with Nix occasionally urging the coaching staff for quicker calls from the sideline. Despite these challenges, Nix believes a well-structured huddle is crucial: “A well-run huddle is going to be a well-run play,” he said.

Veteran tight end Evan Engram praised Nix for his desire to improve. “It’s been cool getting to know him; he’s always looking for ways to get better,” said Engram. Nix mentioned that he used the Broncos’ mini-bye week to work on his game, leading to improved performance in their latest matchup against the Chiefs.

The Broncos come off a bye week with an impressive eight-game winning streak. They are currently tied for 14th in scoring average with 23.4 points per game and aim to boost their offensive efficiency.

In addition to the on-field focus, the Broncos also secured player extensions during the break, locking in key contributors like center Luke Wattenberg and kicker Wil Lutz. General manager George Paton emphasized a commitment to retaining players who contribute to their success.

Wattenberg’s new four-year, $48 million deal marks a continuation of the team’s strategy to fortify its offensive line, now ranked among the best in the league. Payton highlighted the importance of investing in the line to ensure both offensive and defensive success.

As the Broncos prepare for their next game against the Washington Commanders, Nix and his teammates are concentrating on execution. Every successful play starts in the huddle, and the team aims to maintain their momentum while navigating the challenges of a competitive season.