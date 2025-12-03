Denver Could See Graduation Ceremonies Return to Red Rocks

Denver, Colorado — Graduation ceremonies may soon return to the iconic Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre for Denver Public Schools (DPS) students. This revelation came during a recent City Council meeting where Councilmember Serena Gonzales-Gutierrez advocated for the revival of these historic ceremonies.

Gonzales-Gutierrez, who graduated from North High School, reflected on her own experience at the amphitheater, stating, “I got to graduate at Red Rocks and it was beautiful.” Her sentiment has sparked a renewed interest in hosting DPS graduations at the scenic venue.

Tad Bowman, Red Rocks’ venue director, confirmed that a DPS graduation is already planned for 2026, with Lincoln High School scheduled to reserve a time slot. “We’ll have the opportunity for three schools in future years as well,” Bowman added, highlighting the possibility of expanding to more schools.

Red Rocks, owned by the city of Denver but located within the town of Morrison, commonly hosts graduations for schools outside of DPS. In 2022, the venue featured ceremonies for Columbine High School, Chatfield High School, and Mountain Vista High School. However, Denver students have not held ceremonies at the venue for several years.

A quick review of past records indicates that the last DPS graduations at Red Rocks occurred in 2021 for South High School and KIPP High School. Previously, North High School had its graduation there in 1999, with Lincoln High School and John F. Kennedy High School also having been accommodated in the past.

At this time, DPS officials have not responded to requests for comment regarding the planned graduations at Red Rocks, keeping the community in anticipation for more details about this beloved tradition’s return.