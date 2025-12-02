Denver Prepares for Its First Snowstorm This Week

DENVER — Denver is bracing for its first significant snowstorm of the season, with up to 7 inches expected in some areas on Wednesday. The storm will arrive late Tuesday and create hazardous commuting conditions for residents.

The 9NEWS Weather Impact Team has issued a Weather Impact Alert for Wednesday morning, predicting a sharp cold front will move through the region. This will lead to several inches of snow accumulation, particularly during rush hour.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the Denver metro area and surrounding regions, starting at midnight Wednesday and lasting through the evening. According to weather experts, “We’re likely looking at maybe a few inches of snow and a very messy Wednesday morning commute. That is going to be the big takeaway from this next storm system.”

The forecast indicates the snow will not fall evenly across the metro area. The southern and western parts of the city may get more than 3 inches, making travel particularly difficult for commuters in those regions. Douglas and Arapahoe counties are expected to see totals as high as 7 inches.

In central Denver, snowfall is anticipated to range from 2 to 7 inches, while northern and eastern areas, including Fort Collins, Greeley, and the Eastern Plains, may receive just about an inch. This uneven distribution of snow could complicate travel for many during the winter storm.