Denver PrideFest Parade Set to Celebrate LGBTQ Rights in 2025

DENVER, Colorado — Despite facing significant challenges, including funding cuts and political backlash, the LGBTQ community is preparing to march at the 2025 Denver PrideFest. The event, which celebrates the progress of queer rights, is rooted in a historical struggle that began with the Stonewall riots in New York City.

Political leaders, including former President Donald Trump, have faced criticism for their stance on LGBTQ issues, particularly targeting transgender rights. Many corporations have followed suit, slashing diversity programs in response to these political pressures.

Kim Salvaggio, the new executive director of The Center on Colfax, the organization responsible for the parade, expressed the importance of unity in a time of increased discrimination. “It is a time to stand together in our collective power,” she said.

This year, the Pride Parade will take place on Sunday, June 29, starting at 9:30 a.m. The new route begins at 17th Avenue and Franklin Street, leading to Lincoln Street, where attendees can then cross to PrideFest at Civic Center Park.

Anticipation for the events is high, with over 100,000 participants expected. Meanwhile, during the Denver Pride 5K on Saturday, June 28, runners and walkers will raise funds for the Center, aiming to meet a goal of $225,000.

This year’s PrideFest at Civic Center Park promises to bring together thousands for live music, food, and community festivities, highlighting LGBTQ culture. Organizers are also urging attendees to arrive early and consider public transportation due to expected traffic disruptions in downtown Denver.

As the queer community gears up for a weekend of celebration amidst adversity, the spirit of pride and protest remains strong.