Denver Zoo Sea Lion Nick Dies Awaiting New Habitat in D.C.

Washington, D.C. — A sea lion from the Denver Zoo died this week while waiting for a new habitat. Nick, an 18-year-old sea lion, had been living at the Smithsonian‘s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute since 2023 during the construction of a new sea lion habitat in Denver.

Nick was expected to return to Denver this fall. Over the past few weeks, care teams at the Smithsonian Zoo noticed he began avoiding both his fellow sea lions and the staff, along with refusing food. He lost a significant amount of weight, prompting the veterinary team to conduct an exam on Thursday.

During the examination, Nick was placed under general anesthesia. Reports indicate that his heart stopped during the procedure, and despite efforts to resuscitate him, the veterinarians were unable to save him.

Zoo officials shared that Nick was rescued as a newborn sea lion from Seal Rock in North Laguna, California. He was found with his umbilical cord still attached and needed to be bottle-fed and hand-raised. Nick joined the Denver Zoo when he was just 10 months old.

Known for his size, which exceeded 700 pounds at his peak, and his playful nature, Nick made a lasting impression on zoo staff and visitors. Animal Care Specialist Brandi Taylor reflected on her fond memories of Nick, stating, “He was a gentle soul and such a joy to work with… It was a privilege to work alongside him and he will be forever missed.”

Nick is survived by his two offspring, Gunnison and Ady, and his mate, Luci.