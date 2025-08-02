Denzel Perryman Arrested on Felony Assault Weapon Charge in Los Angeles

Los Angeles, California – Denzel Perryman, a linebacker for the Los Angeles Chargers, was arrested Friday evening on a felony charge of possessing an assault weapon, TMZ reports. Law enforcement sources indicated that Perryman was pulled over by officers from the South Los Angeles Sheriff’s Station while on his way to a gun range.

During the traffic stop, officers reportedly searched Perryman’s vehicle and discovered two AR rifles and three handguns in the trunk. The rifles were identified as non-compliant with California law, making their possession illegal.

As of Saturday morning, Perryman remained in custody and is expected to appear in court on Tuesday. This incident marks his first felony charge. Previously, he faced a suspension in 2023 for violating NFL player safety rules while playing for the Houston Texans.

Perryman joined the Chargers after being drafted in 2015 when the team was located in San Diego. He played for the franchise for six seasons before signing with the Carolina Panthers. In 2021, he was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders, where he made his only Pro Bowl appearance. After a stint with the Texans in 2023, Perryman returned to the Chargers for the 2024 season.

In his most recent season, Perryman appeared in 11 games, recording 55 tackles. The Chargers are yet to comment on the situation as of this writing.