Sports
Denzel Perryman Arrested on Felony Assault Weapon Charge in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, California – Denzel Perryman, a linebacker for the Los Angeles Chargers, was arrested Friday evening on a felony charge of possessing an assault weapon, TMZ reports. Law enforcement sources indicated that Perryman was pulled over by officers from the South Los Angeles Sheriff’s Station while on his way to a gun range.
During the traffic stop, officers reportedly searched Perryman’s vehicle and discovered two AR rifles and three handguns in the trunk. The rifles were identified as non-compliant with California law, making their possession illegal.
As of Saturday morning, Perryman remained in custody and is expected to appear in court on Tuesday. This incident marks his first felony charge. Previously, he faced a suspension in 2023 for violating NFL player safety rules while playing for the Houston Texans.
Perryman joined the Chargers after being drafted in 2015 when the team was located in San Diego. He played for the franchise for six seasons before signing with the Carolina Panthers. In 2021, he was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders, where he made his only Pro Bowl appearance. After a stint with the Texans in 2023, Perryman returned to the Chargers for the 2024 season.
In his most recent season, Perryman appeared in 11 games, recording 55 tackles. The Chargers are yet to comment on the situation as of this writing.
Recent Posts
- Deportivo Cali Se Prepara Para Enfrentar a Llaneros en Liga Betplay
- D.C. Board Recommends Disbarment for Trump Ally Jeffrey Clark
- Blue Angels Air Show Sparks Controversy as Seattle Woman Files Lawsuit
- Rory McIlroy Skips FedEx St. Jude Championship Opener
- Rowdy Gaines Calls for Change Amid Challenges in American Swimming
- ATP Tour Schedule Features Upcoming Matches in Major Cities
- Sterling Sharpe Enshrined in Pro Football Hall of Fame
- Celebrated Actress Joanna Cassidy Turns 80 in Style
- Ryan Clark and Cam Newton Clash Over Jalen Hurts Ranking
- Yankees Defeat Rays as Díaz’s Injury Sparks Trade Rumors
- Jordan Spieth Shines with 65 at Wyndham Championship
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 Launches with Discounts at Major Stores
- Lazio Faces Galatasaray in Friendly After Fenerbahce Loss
- WNBA Basketball Could Move to Boston by 2027
- Israeli Source Claims Hamas Deliberately Starving Hostages Amid Ongoing Conflict
- Boxing Legend Rahman Ali Passes Away, Leaving Lasting Legacy
- Dragon Bravo Fire Doubles in Size, Becomes Megafire at Grand Canyon
- FC Red Bull Salzburg Kicks Off Bundesliga Season Against SV Ried
- Houston Faces Possible Weekend Flooding as Rain Chances Increase
- Marv Levy Celebrates 100th Birthday with Hall of Fame Honors