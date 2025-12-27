Deontay Wilder Eyes Murat Gassiev While Negotiating Oleksandr Usyk Bout

Las Vegas, Nevada — Deontay Wilder is exploring a potential matchup with Murat Gassiev while also negotiating a title fight with Oleksandr Usyk. Wilder, a former WBC heavyweight champion, expressed interest in Gassiev after witnessing his impressive win over Ilunga Makabu on December 12 in Dubai.

“Congratulations to Gassiev,” Wilder said in an interview with Boxing Social. “I think that would be an amazing fight.” Gassiev, a former cruiserweight champion, won by knockout, showcasing his power, which did not go unnoticed by Wilder.

Wilder, who has a professional record of 44 wins, 4 losses, and 1 draw, acknowledged his recent challenges in the ring. After losing four of his last five fights against top competitors, including Tyson Fury and Zhilei Zhang, he managed to secure a win against Tyrrell Herndon in June.

Currently, Wilder is ranked No. 13 by the WBC but hopes to reposition himself for a title shot. “I have like 10 years left, baby,” Wilder said, emphasizing his desire to continue fighting despite his age. He noted the importance of staying active and adapting as one ages.

In reference to his history in the sport and persistent challenges, Wilder mentioned personal struggles he has faced over the years. “I was in a crazy place. But I’m back, though. I can breathe,” he said, reflecting on his journey and mental health.

While Wilder awaits the outcome of his negotiations with Usyk, he is keeping an eye on Gassiev as a viable opponent. Both fighters have expressed mutual respect and interest in a bout, adding excitement in the heavyweight division.

“It’s a good feeling to know that you don’t have to come back now. I’ve done what I had to do, and there’s still more work to do,” said Wilder, reinforcing his determination to compete at a high level.